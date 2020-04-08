WINCHESTER — Two of Umpqua Community College’s women’s wrestling national champions are heading south.
Sophomores Esthela Trevino and Jade Piper, who both won national championships during a breakout season for the Riverhawks, committed last week to continue their wrestling careers at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
Trevino won the Women’s College Wrestling Association 101-pound national championship in Atlanta in February, claiming the first individual national title in the program’s three-year history.
One month later, Piper, from Gold Beach, claimed the 170-pound crown at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Championships in Allen, Texas.
Trevino, from Houston, placed third at the NCWAs.
Umpqua’s third national champion, sophomore Mariah Annis of Springfield, had not yet committed as of Wednesday morning.
Head coach Craig Jackson in the past week has announced the signing of 10 new incoming freshmen for the 2020-21 season.
On April 1, the Riverhawks announced the additions of Melia Cuevas (Bend High School), Evita Negrete (Rosemont/Sacramento), Brisa Salas (Patterson, California), Kathryn Philbrook (Sedalia, Missouri) and Violeta Evangelista (North Salem).
Cuevas placed third in the OSAA girls state tournament at 235 pounds, helping her Lava Bears to a second-place finish in the team standings. An injury kept Evangelista from competing in February’s state championships.
Tuesday, the Riverhawks added five more commits for the upcoming season.
Among those are two in-state recruits in Angelina Barrett of Sutherlin and Maya Lindskog of North Eugene. Barrett placed third at 120 pounds in the OSAA’s girls South Regional tournament, while Lindskog placed fourth at 170 at the state tournament.
Umpqua also welcomed the addition of Kaevon Burney (Clarksville, Tennessee), who placed third at the Tennessee state championships; Kaya Akana (Waimea, Hawaii), a four-year letter-winner and three-time state qualifier; and Yareli Rendon (Eureka, California), who won a district championship as a senior and placed seventh at the Northern California Sectional tournament.
