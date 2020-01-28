YONCALLA — Sophomore Alison Van Loon scored 10 of her career-high 25 points in the first quarter, then went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as Yoncalla handled visiting Days Creek 49-35 in a Skyline League North Division game Tuesday night at Duncan Court.
The win evens the Eagles (13-6, 4-4 North) with the Wolves (8-9, 3-4) as the teams enter the final stretch toward the Skyline League playoffs. Days Creek beat Yoncalla 46-27 on Jan. 10.
Van Loon also had four rebounds and six steals, while Ashley Powers had eight points and six rebounds. Kaleigh Soto chipped in seven points, while freshman Nichole Noffsinger had five points with eight rebounds. Hannah Harman also had eight rebounds.
Shandiin Newton led the Wolves with 10 points.
Both teams are in Skyline North action Friday, with Days Creek hosting No. 10 Elkton and the Eagles visiting north county rival and fourth-ranked North Douglas.
DAYS CREEK (35) — Shandiin Newton 10, Michaels 9, Stufflebeam 6, Slater 5, Wheeler 2, Ketchum 2, Leodoro 1, Kruzic. Totals 11 10-23 36.
YONCALLA (49) — Alison Van Loon 25, Powers 8, Soto 7, Noffsinger 5, Harman 3, Elam 1. Totals 15 17-30 49.
Days Creek;6;11;9;9;—;35
Yoncalla;11;11;12;15;—;49
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Newton 2, Stufflebeam 1), Yon. 2 (Soto, Van Loon). Total Fouls — D.C. 25, Yon. 19. Fouled Out — Ketchum, Slater, Stufflebeam.
