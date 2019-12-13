NEWPORT — Micah Wicks had a career-high 29 points and the visiting Bulldogs raced to a 38-15 halftime lead en route to a 77-42 road win at Newport Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-0 overall), who climbed to No. 3 in this week's OSAAToday Class 3A coaches poll, also got 16 points apiece from Kiersten Haines and Amy Dickover. Wicks scored 20 of her 29 points in the second half. Paige Bailey chipped in nine points.
Sutherlin returns to its home court for a nonleague game with Creswell on Tuesday.
SUTHERLIN (77) — Micah Wicks 29, Haines 16, Dickover 16, Bailey 9, Vermillion 5, Masterfield 2, Gill, Radmer, Ratledge. Totals 29 9-15 77.
NEWPORT (42) — Michaela Wagner 14, Dickason 8, Murray 6, Rundell 6, Barber 4, Driebergen 2, Trommlitz 2, Martinson, Green. Totals 13 10-21 42.
Sutherlin;23;15;18;21;—;77
Newport;9;6;23;4;—;42
3-Point Goals — Sutherlin 10 (Haines 5, Wicks 4, Bailey), Newport 6 (Wagner 4, Rundell, Murray). Total Fouls — Sutherlin 16, Newport 8. Fouled Out — Masterfield.
JV Score — Sutherlin 52, Newport 28.
