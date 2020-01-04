CLOVIS, Calif. — Hunter Blix wrestled his way to an eighth-place finish and the Roseburg wrestling team ranked 20th out of 101 entrants at the Doc Buchanan Invitational Saturday.
Blix won his consolation quarterfinal match at 285 pounds Saturday morning to guarantee himself a top-eight finish. Blix, the No. 6 seed in the bracket, beat fifth-seeded Jonah Schmidtke of Clovis (East), California, by a 3-1 decision. He was pinned in his next consolation match, then dropped a 7-2 decision to fourth-seeded Colin Baker of Illinois’ Montini Catholic.
Kahleb Diaz (126), Tristin David (152) and Tyler Estes (220) each dropped their consolation quarterfinal matches to fall just short of seeding, with David dropping a 9-8 decision to third-seeded Noah Castillo of Lake Highland Prep, Florida.
Buchanan, California, won the team title with 185.5 points, while Montini Catholic edged Lake Highland Prep 147-146 for second. Crescent Valley tied for ninth with 81 points, and Roseburg was 20th with 47.
Wells, Olsen lift Sutherlin to 4th
ELMIRA — Sutherlin 145-pounder Kyler Wells and Colby Olsen (170) won individual crowns as the Bulldogs wrestled to a fourth-place team finish at the Elmira Invitational.
La Pine won the team crown with 238 points, while Sutherlin tallied 130.5.
Wells recorded a pair of pins and a technical fall before beating Taft’s Riley Ellis by major decision. Olsen required just two pins to claim his bracket championship.
Christian Anderson (195) was third for the Bulldogs, while Maya Hollinshead (113), Matthew Carillo (120) and Trent Olsen (220) placed fourth.
Oakland takes 2nd at King of the Hill
PLEASANT HILL — The Oakland wrestling team tallied 114 total points, good enough to finish second in the team standings at the King of the Hill tournament.
Top-ranked Kaleb Oliver remained perfect on the season, scoring three first-round pins on his way to the title at 132 pounds.
Wil Powell (220) scored a pair of pins to reach the title match, where he beat Class 4A eighth-ranked Connor Kohn of Philomath by a 10-9 decision.
Leland Good (126), Jayden Henry (182), Brayden Tackett (220) and Conry Mogensen (285) all wrestled to third-place finishes.
Philomath won the team title with 157 points.
Simmons second, S. Umpqua 13th
EAGLE POINT — Sophomore 170-pounder Caj Simmons wrestled to a second-place finish and South Umpqua placed 13th in the team standings Saturday at the Eagle Point Invitational.
Simmons won his first two matches by pin, but bowed out with an injury in the championship match.
Lancers 220-pounder Brayden Reedy had a pair of pins on his way to a fourth-place finish, and David Geyer (195) also recorded two falls and placed sixth.
North Medford and Junction City topped the team standings with 170.5 and 164 points.
