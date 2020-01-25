YONCALLA — The Yoncalla girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter and held on for a 31-23 nonleague girls basketball victory over visiting Siletz Valley Saturday night at Duncan Court.
Kaleigh Soto had nine points and Alison Van Loon added seven points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Eagles (12-6 overall).
Yoncalla resumes Skyline League North play Tuesday at home with Days Creek.
SILETZ VALLEY (23) — Bella Christensen 8, Wolf 6, Robertson 4, Kaiser 3, Simmons 2, Davis. Totals 8 4-4 23.
YONCALLA (31) — Kaleigh Soto 9, Van Loon 7, Elam 5, Noffsinger 5, Harman 3, Powers 2. Totals 11 8-13 31.
S. Valley;6;3;4;10;—;23
Yoncalla;12;2;6;11;—;31
3-Point Goals — S.V. 3 (Wolf 2, Kaiser 1), Yon. 1 (Soto). Total Fouls — S.V. 14, Yon. 8.
