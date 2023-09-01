Recently I conducted a poll including hundreds of grandparents that focused on the holiday known as National Grandparents Day, which was officially proclaimed the first Sunday after Labor Day in the United States by President Jimmy Carter back in 1978, nearly 45 years ago.
Fast forward to today and the results of this recent poll were shocking — 87% of grandparents went unrecognized by their families last year on Grandparents Day.
Studies show that grandparents can play a vital role in their families, especially in the development and support of their grandchildren. Parents themselves widely agree. Another recent poll including hundreds of parents found that 65% of grandparents were said to be doing an above average job (rated a grade C+ and above), with 43% receiving the highest grade of A+ for their exceptional commitment and support.
So if not performance related, why aren’t grandparents being recognized?
Part of it is a general lack of awareness. But also, the weeks surrounding the holiday occur when most parents of school age children are heavily focused on preparing their family for the transition back to school. In fact, many parents report this time as busier for them than any of the holiday seasons.
The solution? Let’s make it easier for families to celebrate Grandparents Day together.
ways to for parents of grandchildren celebrate (Psst…hey grandparents, you can skip ahead to the next section, where I have something special just for you).
As a parent of two young children myself, believe me, I get it. There’s a lot going on right now. That’s why I’ve done the work to give you a head start with a resource I’m calling the Grandparents Day Connection Pack for Busy (Yet Grateful Parents).
This no cost guide has all you need to make this Grandparents Day extra special including:
- The five most requested “gifts” from grandparents
- 200+ budget friendly celebration ideas in-person or from afar
- And two beautiful handprint art templates you can print out, complete and send to grandparents to cherish.
The good news is that almost all grandparents simply want to spend time with their grandkids, even if it’s virtually over video chat when you can’t make an in-person visit.
Other ideas include:
- Participate in a community cleanup or volunteer activity.
- Host a virtual family talent show.
- Create and/or explore your family tree together.
And many more ideas in the Celebration Pack. Download it for free at grandparentsacademy.com.
Oh, and don’t forget to invite grandparents to Grandparents Week.
your official invitation to Grandparents WeekI’m hosting a big party for grandparents, and you’re an honored guest. It’s called Grandparents Week, and it’s the world’s largest virtual and educational celebration for grandparents of its kind.
I’ve put together over 23 insightful interviews with top grandparenting experts, several mini-classes and giveaways to create an unforgettable online experience that fosters even stronger connections between grandparents and their cherished grandchildren.
Topics include:
- AI for Grandparents
- Cultivating Values with Grandchildren
- Grandparenting from a Distance
- Navigating Family Conflict and Alienation
- And more…
You’ll hear from fantastic speakers including New York Times bestselling authors Linda and Richard Eyre, as well as the notorious grandparent-grandchild duo Grandma Joy and Dr. Brad Ryan, who recently completed their goal of visiting all 63 U.S. National Parks, placing Grandma Joy in the history books as the oldest living person to do so.
It doesn’t cost a dime. General admission is free for all grandparents to allow greater accessibility and impact.
Regardless of whether your family recognizes you on Grandparents Day, I’d love for you to join over a thousand other grandparents during this weeklong celebration Sept. 10-16.
For the full speaker lineup and to claim your free ticket, visit: grandparentsacademy.com.
Whether you are a grandparent or know someone who is, let’s work together this year to ensure that every loving grandparent gets celebrated for National Grandparents Day on Sept. 10.
