Whether it means a beautiful trellis or the peak of a mad party, Michael and Susan Williams own the name Trella when it comes to their vineyard and wine tasting room.
The Williams said when they were trying to come up with a name for the wine business, they found out they needed an internationally unique name. They went through a long list of ideas before they combined trellis and the Latin root word for beautiful for Trella.
“For wineries, it has to be unique in the world because it’s regulated by the federal government and they want to tax imports and exports on wine,” Michael Williams said.
“We decided we needed to just make up a name,” Susan Williams said. “A new word.”
They came up with Trella and snatched it up. When they published their first Instagram post, they were surprised to find thousands of posts already tagged with their made up word.
“The people using the hashtag would always be a bunch of people from Greece and there’d be all these huge crowds and these parties, lights, and it kept happening so it wasn’t just a coincidence,” Susan Williams said. “It means madness, like you’re having a raging party.”
“Like this is the best party, the madness, craziness, excitement, and party, that’s trella,” Michael Williams said. “It was a happy accident. It means ‘party time,’ basically.”
Susan Williams said it was perfect and they love it even more with the double meaning.
“It’s madness that we’re doing this even though we have completely, totally busy lives but it’s also like we want people to gather and have a good time,” Susan Williams said.
The Williams said they slowly fell deeper and deeper into the winemaking industry after they first fell in love with the winemaking process when they moved to the Umpqua Valley in 2007. They bought 80 acres of hillside property and started Trella Vineyards in 2011, planting the first small vineyard in 2012. They added little by little until they had a happy seven acres of vines.
They partnered with Terry Brandborg of Brandborg Winery, who makes about 1,000 cases of wine from their grapes every year. Michael Williams said that is the threshold for a small winery.
They opened their long, narrow tasting room on Jackson Street in the summer of 2018, but they have hopes of moving just a short walk behind their building to the former Roseburg Beauty College. They already own the building and are slowly working on imparting their vision on the space.
The smaller tasting room is a prototype for the larger one but the Williams hope the new space will open in the next few years.
“We want people to come to downtown regularly and hang out,” Susan Williams said.
Both of the Williams work in the medical field and are constantly busy between their jobs, raising their children and running a winery on the side, but they both said they are happy to be in the business and love the Umpqua Valley as home.
