When it comes to arranging a beer flight, R.J. Mills and Arin Forrest, owners of North Forty Beer Company in Roseburg, instinctually do it differently.
Forrest tends to order his flight by increasing hoppiness, whereas Mills is more inclined to arrange it by increasing maltiness.
After recognizing their differing methods, a minute of deliberation, another minute of haphazard reorganization and a short conversation about how one might want to organize their flight by color or increasing gravity — a measure of the total dissolved sugars that can be converted into alcohol — the brewers decided to drink them by increasing maltiness.
“Sweetness affects the flavor more,” Mills said, justifying his method with the eight, two-ounce glasses of beer in front of him.
They concluded there’s no “right way” to arrange a flight. People can order them however they want.
Mills and Forrest opened North Forty in November and became the latest addition to the Roseburg area’s growing craft beer scene, currently with eight breweries.
They said their approach to brewing has been a constant dance between making beer that’s accessible to everybody, but also revealing of the unending diversity of craft beer flavors.
“I forgot how good our True North is,” Forrest said after taking a sip of the brewery’s flagship IPA on a muggy, early spring evening.
He said True North epitomizes the balance between drinkability and originality that they strive for.
“Not too in your face, but still enough to grab your attention,” reads the beer’s description on the brewery’s website.
“IPAs are supposed to take you on trip,” Forrest said. “It’s like music.”
He described True North the way a musician describes how to listen to a jazz combo. One minute you can focus on the drums, or in the beer world, the hoppiness. The next minute you can focus on the saxophone, or the malty flavor. And the next minute you can focus on the piano, or the piney or citrus notes.
Mills said they’ll probably never take True North off the tap list, because all breweries need their iconic, accessible beer. That’s the easy choice. The hard choices come when he’s trying to figure out how much to give in to his urge to experiment with new beers.
“I love to get into the weeds,” Mills said.
He said part of his job is shepherding people’s expanding beer palettes. People often come in and say they don’t like certain beers — dark beers, for example. But if he can give them a flight that works up to the more complex beers they wouldn’t normally try — the Black Forest Stout, for instance — he has accomplished a central goal.
Mills said the added benefit of having a flight end with a stout is the person will drink it the way dark beers were originally intended to be centuries ago — room temperature and with less carbonation.
“You get so many more flavors out of it like that,” he said.
He likes to conduct an experiment with people’s taste by having them first try the Black Forest right out of the tap, cold and carbonated. He’ll have them think about the flavor for a second, and then try the same beer at room temperature. He’ll even have them knock the glass against the table to get more of the bubbles out.
“Now you get so much more of that cherry flavor and spice,” Mills said.
Despite all the experimentation, Mills and Forrest accept the stout isn’t always going to cut it after a hard day of work.
“At the end of the day, what are you going to want to drink?” Mills said.
