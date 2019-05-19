Cheryl Owens loves every reading corner, book stack and overflowing section in her maze-like bookstore.
Books Gallery on Central Avenue in Sutherlin welcomes patrons into what feels like a personal library, with shelves of all shapes and sizes and chairs around the room.
Cheryl Owens or her husband Jimmie Owens are most likely standing at the counter; selling bread from the Lighthouse Bakery, making a cup of coffee or catching up on local news and favorite books.
Beyond the counter are alcoves cutting through the middle of the room, stacks of books drawing people to their knees, plants that sprawl into the walk space and shelves stocked with books interesting enough to still make people stand on their toes.
“I could just get lost at the library and in books,” Owens said. “I had always wanted to do a bookstore, for a long long long long time.”
A magical bookstore in the San Francisco area set the desire to own her own bookstore in her head and she never let go.
The Owens’ bought Books Gallery on Oct. 31 in 2005 after a series of other jobs when Cheryl Owens almost fell into the opportunity.
“I remember exactly because it’s a big deal to quit your job and take a leap of faith like that, that you’re going to do your own business,” Cheryl Owens said. “This place came up for sale after a short time, and I told her, ‘If you don’t like it, let me know.’ When I walked through, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.