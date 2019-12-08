As the dust settles on what had been ambitious plans for a theme park just off Interstate 5 in Sutherlin, new information is emerging that provides interesting and, perhaps, instructional insight into what transpired.
The project was pitched by Bruce Brunette, CEO of Oregon Only Development, LLC, who planned to buy 126 acres of county-owned land and turn it into a regional attraction. The park would feature a host of Oregon-centered activities, including a museum, water park, fishing, boating and an outlet mall. Brunette also announced plans to build a hotel, convention center and RV park on the site, which he said would draw visitors from miles around as well as motorists on I-5.
Estimates of the total price tag ranged from $60 million to $100 million.
The plan always seemed a little iffy — one theme park expert doubted it would ever get off the ground and likened Brunette’s pitch to “kind of like when the medicine wagon rolls into town.”
Local officials embraced the proposal and the economic boost it would mean to the region. Brunette said he would need 150 temporary workers to build the park and another 150 permanent workers to run it. Those local officials were also eager to get the public land into private hands and on the tax rolls.
So it’s understandable that they would bend over backward to help Brunette get the project off the ground. And the following emails and information provided by the county and Sutherlin officials show how often Brunette was given extensions and second chances to consummate the deal.
The project dates back at least to May 31, 2017, when a “kickoff” meeting was held between Oregon Only Development, LLC and its investors and the City of Sutherlin, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Oregon Department of State Lands. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oregon Only on Aug. 23, 2018. The agreed-on price was $1.2 million, with Oregon Only to put $500,000 down and pay the balance over the next 18 months at 6% interest.
The buyer’s due diligence period was set to end on Sept. 3, 2018, with closing scheduled for Sept. 4, 2018. But things quickly began to unravel.
On Aug. 27, 2018 — four days after the purchase agreement was inked— the county granted Brunette an extension. That was followed by subsequent extensions to the purchase agreement on Sept. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 24.
On March 21, 2019, a new option to purchase agreement was signed by both parties. Brunette had six months to exercise that purchase option. He did on Sept. 17 — the last day he had to do so. On Oct. 7, a $77,000 lien was placed on the property by the Salem engineering firm Project Delivery Group. The deadline to close on the last option to purchase agreement was Nov. 18, but the county extended that to Dec. 2.
Brunette missed that deadline, and the next day Gillham, Boice and others acknowledged the deal was dead.
Email exchanges the final few weeks between Brunette, Boice, Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham and others show Brunette trying to explain the delays and government officials coming to the realization the project was doomed. Here are a few of those emails:
- Oct. 29, 9:46 p.m., from Brunette to Boice: Chris FYI. This is an email chain between LRS Architects and PDG ( the company trying to lien) you see as their conversation progresses LRS accuses PDG of a cut and paste and PDG doesn’t deny that theres no survey. Because there is no survey. This has been forwarded to the PDG attorney. She knows this was fake. You can see this was weeks ago. PDG still hasn’t responded or provided any work product. We paid them 32,000 already. LRS Architects has been in business for 50 years, Bob is the owner. In the Chain he tells PDG you promised a survey over and over. He then accuses them of a cut and paste off of the city website. Which still isnt a survey. Just thought you should have this. Pretty ballsy. Bruce
- Nov. 20, 10:11 p.m., from Brunette to Gillham and other Sutherlin officials: FYI. This lien is fake. Read the email chain I forwarded to Boice weeks ago. This was designed to blowup our deal. I don’t know whose really behind this nor do I care. There’s someone pulling strings in your neighborhood that doesn’t want us there. I directed our attorney to pull the plug. Fake lien and a smear campaign. We have zero work product from PDG group. Not one page. I have seen hit jobs and this is one. Life is to short to put up with this crap. I can’t in good faith spend any more money down there hoping that we aren’t being continually sabotaged after spending millions more. Happy Holidays Bruce
- Nov. 21, 8:21 a.m.. From Gillham to Wayne Patterson, Executive Director of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership: Boice and I nursed this as far as it could go, but in my gut, I was never convinced he could make it go and now we all know. It was so difficult trying to keep positive and pressing forward when I just could not have full confidence. We’re working on a timber company that is very interested in the site and I’ve let Commissioner Boice know and will get you in the loop too.
- Nov. 21, 8:29 a.m. From Gillham to Sutherlin officials: Please see the email chain below. For those of you that were doubtful all along, we all were but it’s necessary to carry on positively until it isn’t viable anymore.
- Dec. 3, 9:35 a.m., from Gillham to myself and Boice: We move on to our next opportunity. As my grandfather used to say, “you can’t get on the dance floor if you don’t show up at the dance except that his one in particular, was a long dance.
