A decision by the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board at its February work session resulted in a new home for the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Softball State Championships: Jane Sanders Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Jane Sanders Stadium becomes the ninth venue to host Oregon high school softball finals.
The OSU Softball Complex at Oregon State University in Corvallis served as the site of the OSAA softball state championship games for 15 years from 2004 to 2018.
Other previous sites were Erv Lind Stadium and Delta Park in Portland, Wallace Marine Park in Salem, Phoenix HS, Amazon Park in Eugene and The Dalles.
“We’re thankful to Oregon State University for partnering with us to host this event for so many years,” said Kelly Foster, OSAA Associate Director and coordinator of Oregon high school softball. “We look forward to working with the University of Oregon to continue providing memorable experiences for students and fans from around the state.”
Although 2019 marks the first OSAA state championships at Jane Sanders Stadium, it will be the second time University of Oregon has hosted a high school softball state championship. Howe Field, previously the home of Duck baseball and later converted for softball, was the site of the 1997 4A state title game, a 0-0 tie between North Medford and Beaverton that was called after 13 innings due to darkness.
Softball became an OSAA-sanctioned sport in 1979. The 2019 season marks the 41st year of OSAA softball championships. The 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A/1A finals will be played at Jane Sanders Stadium Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.
