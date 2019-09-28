It was the perfect time for this epic road trip. Barry was driving his mom’s car from Chicago to Roseburg, so he suggested that I fly to Rapid City, South Dakota to meet him and drive the rest of the way back together. We love a good road trip.
From the airport in Rapid City we headed southeast for about 60 miles to the Badlands. We were driving through nothing but flat, flat, flat and then, boom, entry into another planet. For miles and miles, as far as the eye can see, are layered rock formations and fossil beds. The Lakota called the Badlands mako sica — land bad. French Canadian trappers said these were lands that were bad through which to travel. The Badlands were established as a national monument by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939, and designated as a national park in 1979.
The day we spent exploring Rapid City was warm and clear and downtown was flawless for strolling. The town square offers fountains, park-space, and is undoubtedly the venue for bringing the community together. The town sports 43 bronze sculptures of America’s presidents. As the gateway to Mt. Rushmore National Park, it’s fitting and fun. We enjoyed tasting at the Firehouse Wine Cellars and were very impressed with Vita Sana, purveyors of exceptional infused olive oils and balsamic vinegars. Highly recommended by my friend Deb Wandrus from Melrose Vineyards.
Thirty miles southwest of Rapid City, through the cute town of Keystone, lies Mount Rushmore National Park. Walking up to the viewing landing I experienced goosebumps all over and flutters in my stomach. It is spectacular. I’ve wanted to see it for so long and have to say that it is worth a drive from anywhere to South Dakota. Bucket list, check.
We then headed northwest for just over two hours hours, through Deadwood and gold rush country, to Devils Tower in Wyoming, made famous by the 1977 movie, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” It is exactly as depicted in the movie. Just out there, all on its own, and massive. The columns of igneous rock are each six feet in width and the tower itself rises 1,267 feet into the blue sky. Those little figures in the bottom right hand corner of the photo are people.
From Devils Tower we traveled southwest to Casper. It was enjoyable to take a walk and check out the town. Having a huge vested interest in our own downtown, I’m a sucker for exploring any downtown I come upon. Casper is a delight.
From Casper we traveled northwest to the border of Wyoming and Idaho. You might ask why we would drive south then north again. Well, Wyoming is a wide-open state. I mean WIDE OPEN. Better get gas and food when the opportunity presents because it’s quite a distance between services. When Peter Townsend wrote “Miles and Miles” Barry believes he had to be in Wyoming.
Driving into Jackson Hole was exactly as I had imagined. Yikes. So much going on. So many people. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast this is nirvana. If you’re an extrovert, heaven. And, if you, like me, have wanted to visit the Grand Teton National Park, required. And the Park is absolutely, well, grand. The moniker “America’s Alps” is correct. A more beautiful place is hard to imagine.
Following the Snake River though Idaho we headed to Baker City, the place of my birth, for a walkabout. Baker City is such a lovely rural community, with a sweet personality as well as a whole lot going on. Sure, it’s a rugged part of Oregon and retains its “wild west” cultural identity, but it’s also so much more with the lovely historical buildings, wide, tree-lined streets, the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and the growing revitalization of its downtown and wider city.
As this was an anniversary road trip, we splurged and stayed at the Geiser Grand Hotel. Luxury. Built in 1889, it is said to be the finest hotel between Seattle and Salt Lake City. The Sidways, owners of the Geiser Grand, found it in a state of incredible disrepair and decided it was worth the time and expense to bring it back to life. And what a job they’ve done. It is stunning.
After completing our (really my) walkabout, visiting my old school, first house, cemetery to visit the fam, we headed west again to Bend. Have you been to Bend lately? I’m here to tell ya, it is not our parents’ Bend. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law live there and have since 1982. When they moved there the population was 14,000. It has now exceeded 100,000. Yep, I know.
So a week after I flew into Rapid City, Barry and I drove into our garage in Roseburg. It was good to be home. And since we got back we’ve talked quite a bit about difference places and pieces of our trip — the vast horizon, the unusual landscape, the phenomenal diversity of our country, food, sights, people, and freedom. I feel very fortunate, we both do, to have had the opportunity to see these national treasures, all in one week.
If you can go, do. You won’t regret it.
