A call for nominations has been made for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Oregon Arts Commission website.
To be eligible nominees must currently reside in or have significant presence in Oregon and have made outstanding contributions to the arts in the state. Past recipients of a Governor’s Arts Award are not eligible.
Special category in recognition of community response during COVID-19 health crisis.
The following types of individuals and organizations will be considered:
- Individuals
- Artists
- Performers
- Arts organizations
- Communities
- Corporations/businesses
- Philanthropists
- Arts Advocates
- Arts Educators/scholars
- Arts Administrators
- Arts Volunteers/leaders in the arts
- Virtual arts engagement
“Art is a fundamental ingredient of any thriving and vibrant community,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Art sparks connections between people, movements, and new ideas. To put it simply, art makes life better. I am thrilled to celebrate Oregon’s best artists and art supporters through the Governor’s Arts Awards.”
Nominations will be reviews by a committee comprised of a representative from the Governor’s Office, an Arts Commissioner and three to five arts leaders from around the state. The committee will recommend three to five awards based on:
- regional, national or international recognition for his/her/their contributions
- role in improving the quality of arts experiences and appreciation for the arts in Oregon
- contributions to advancing the arts’ positive impact on Oregonians’ quality of life
- length of service to the arts in Oregon.
Brown will have final approval and recipients will be notified by July 13. According to Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor, the Governor’s Arts Award is the most prestigious honor an Oregon artist can receive.
