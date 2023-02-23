Feb. 24: Jim Thompson, organ. March 3: UCC Chamber Choir. March 10: Celestial Tollers. Handbell Choir; Evensong Handbell Choir. March 17: Flutes and voices; performers to be announced. March 24: Karen Gibbs, piano. March 31: Roseburg Baroque Ensemble. April 7: Traditional Good Friday readings and music.
For 50 years, the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Roseburg has offered a chance for the community to come together and contemplate. Known as Lenten Meditation, the church opens its sanctuary to the public for half an hour each week between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday.
During that time, a variety of local musicians offer music to accompany this break in the chaos of life.
“It’s the perfect time to think about whatever it is you need to think about,” church co-music director Donna Spicer said. “It doesn’t have to be religious. If it is, fine, if it isn’t, that’s also ok. But we really don’t take time to just be. To just be in the moment and appreciate that moment.”
Roseburg’s Lenten Meditation was started in 1973 by church member and organ player Jan Petersen. She had seen a similar program in a Eugene church she had belonged to a decade before and thought the idea might fit her new church home.
Musicians from the community are invited to perform. While most anyone is welcome, this event is not fit for all musical genres. Spicer said most of what is played is instrumental and classical, though sometimes also spiritual. Due to the quiet nature of the event, applause are actually discouraged.
While tied into a religious holiday, Lenten Meditation itself is not religiously driven.
“It’s a time for people to be quiet. Think about their beliefs. Be in a beautiful space,” Petersen explained. “Also, people who are doing music all the time, they have another outlet for their talent. But, mainly, it’s what we always put in the program — we want you to be quiet and just use it as a time to be still and think.”
Attendance usually grows throughout the seven weeks of performances. About 20 or so people attend the first week; that number grows to upwards of 80 or more as time progresses.
Lenten Meditation begins Friday and continues through April 7. All performances are held between 12:15-12:45 p.m. at 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. It is also available on Facebook at bit.ly/3Ir0z19 and YouTube at bit.ly/3Et5ltC. Guests are invited to bring lunch for this event.
“I think it is so cool that the church is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary the same year we are celebrating our 50th,” Petersen said. “I can’t believe that I was only 40 years old then, you know, and now I’m almost 91. It’s exciting and rewarding to see this success.”
