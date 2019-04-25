TODAY
Family Movie Night — 5:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Showing of “A Dog’s Way Home.” Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring your own food, blankets, and things to sit on. 541-492-7050.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Arbor Day — Noon to 4 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NE Douglas Blvd., Winston. Free tree saplings, games, prizes, food and music. 541-817-6774.
Rust, Dust & Brews Vintage Market — 4 to 8 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 25+ vendors, wood fired pizza, craft brewed beer and live music. $3 admission, kids under 12 free. 541-671-2552.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Rust, Dust & Brews Vintage Market — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 25+ vendors, wood fired pizza, craft brewed beer and live music. $3 admission, kids under 12 free. 541-671-2552.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Mother Son Adventure Game Night — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. fun night of games including inflatable games like soccer darts, connect four, etc, 70’ obstacle course and more. Food and drinks provided. Tickets are $20 for Mom and two sons (additional sons $5 each). 541-315-2035.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bunko Party Community Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. $5 per person. Raffle prizes and refreshments. 541-459-8000.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
South Umpqua Dance Center Recital — 7 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 for adult, $8 for children under 16. “Toys, Dolls and Stuff in the Attic” ballet and variety of dance styles of all ages
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Create and Sip — 1 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552. Register at createandsip.com
Kevin Carr Concert — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $20 tickets, children and vets $10. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Kim Angelis-Jennifer Goodenberger Benefit Concert — 7 p.m., Roseburg First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. Information: 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. Information: 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. Information: 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Information: 541-673-5709.
