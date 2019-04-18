TODAY
Bob Hall — 4:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
Trivia Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Donations will benefit Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
“Children of Death” Book Talk with Robert Leo Heilman — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. A history of the times and of the fates of a farming family in search of land, freedom and security. 541-492-7050.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. Traditional Good Friday readings and music. 541-673-5559.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Dallas Kay Solo Performer — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Whiskey Breathe Repeat — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 7 p.m., Tow Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Earth Day & Energy Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free entry, donation for food bank encouraged. Workshops, food, live music, numerous vendors. 541-672-9819.
Taste of Jam (Bob & Michelle Hall) — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Easter Dance with Dan Harmon and the Cascade Country Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hat Trick — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Blac N Bleu Bistro, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.