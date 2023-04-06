What: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Who: Umpqua Actors Community Theatre When: 7 p.m. April 6-8, 13-15, 20-22; 2 p.m. April 16 and April 23 Where: 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets: Adults $15; children under 12 $10 More info: 541-673-2125 or
It’s been nearly 20 years since Umpqua Actors Community Theatre tackled a William Shakespeare play, but Douglas County will have the opportunity to experience this iconic playwright beginning Thursday.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” adds comedic twists to a rather usual love story. Hermia (Jessie Palacios), the daughter of Egeus (Brian Prawitz), has fallen in love with Lysander (Tom Dunbar). Only, Egeus demands his daughter marry Demetrius (Brian Simshauser), a man of his choosing.
The play opens on this group appearing before the duke of Athens, who orders Hermia to either bend to her father’s will, prepare to enter a convent or be put to death — as Athenian law requires.
Instead, Hermia and Lysander attempt to run away together. Demetrius follows them, while Helena (Lio Maclean) — a friend of Hermia’s who betrayed the couple to Demetrius to prove her love to him — pursues Demetrius.
There’s no way of predicting the otherworldly chaos they step into while journeying through the forest. What mortal being would suspect they might get caught up in a supernatural disagreement between the fairy king and queen?
Great care has been taken to both understand the characters and language. Director Samantha Starns said the first few weeks were spent becoming familiar with these familiar characters.
“I think this is a great opportunity for us to not specifically do an homage but get something exact to how it was written 500 years ago. We all bring ourselves because we are different actors playing these roles, but we’re playing them how they were meant to be played. And I think it’s a wonderful challenge that all of us have tackled very well,” Dunbar said.
It’s important to Starns to honor not only the scripts original format, but the language of the time. Some of the humor or meaning is lost when translated to modern English, she said. Instead, she wants to helping people understand the iambic pentameter by being transported to the same forest as the characters.
“Sam has done a really good job with us in the care that she’s taken to make sure that we take care of the language. It’s because she wants it as close as possible to the original iambic pentameter,” Palacios said. “So we’ve been practicing really hard to get that part of the play down, to the nail the language so that we’re understood by our audience.”
Language should not be a barrier to understanding the characters, however. Much of the humor is obvious, mixing physical and slapstick comedy. It’s the actor’s job to help to translate for the audience, Dunbar said.
“It’s our job to kind of be that middle person to really get the language and really break it down for them with physical humor and intonation and everything that we’re doing,” he said.
Starns isn’t above breaking a few Shakespearian rules, though. The characters themselves might be familiar, but they won’t all appear in the garb one might expect of the time period. Some costumes embrace the whimsical aspect of the play, adding leaves and vines to glittery dresses, but other characters are dressed in more modern or era-fluid fashion.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opens Thursday, with repeat performances Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 23. Starns said she has set up an I Spy game of sorts throughout the stage, hiding mushrooms and birds and tiny lizards amongst the forest set.
“It really helps that Shakespeare, more than anything, wrote about humanity. Humans have always been humans. It’s so delightful when that really comes through the words and then through what we add to it can bring it to life. I mean, you’re going to get the jokes,” Palacios said. “If your best friend is going after your man, how are you going to feel? That’s an understandable human situation that you don’t have to be a Shakespeare scholar to get what’s going on.”
