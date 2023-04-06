What: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Who: Umpqua Actors Community Theatre When: 7 p.m. April 6-8, 13-15, 20-22; 2 p.m. April 16 and April 23 Where: 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets: Adults $15; children under 12 $10 More info: 541-673-2125 or

Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com.

or 541-957-4218.

samanthastarns
samanthastarns

Can't wait for opening!

