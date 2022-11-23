What: “Humbug” Who: Umpqua Actors Community Theatre When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18 Where: Betty Long Unruh Theater, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets: $15 for adults; $10 for children 12 and under More info:
or 541-673-2125
There’s something magical happening at Umpqua Actors Community Theatre and it’s not just the holiday spirit.
Or spirits, in the case of “Humbug.” This modern day twist on the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” has the same story we all know and love, only from a different perspective.
This play, written by John Wooten, gender bends each of the major characters. This means instead of following the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge, “Humbug” focuses on Eleanor Scrooge. Scrooge is still the holiday hating business woman — in fact, she is so work-focused that she has every intention of working through Christmas on a hostile corporate takeover.
Other iconic characters are also change to female, such as Bob Cratchit becoming Bobbie Cratchit, Jacob Marley is Jackie Marley and even Tiny Tim has become a young girl named Timea Cratchit.
“It allows women to play roles that they would normally never get to play,” director Melody Schwegel said. “Casting a woman in the roles didn’t change the story. We wanted to keep still true to Charles Dickens and it really does. So it doesn’t really alter the feeling.”
“Humbug” really allows each actor to bring their own interpretations to the roles.
It’s with the first spirit’s appearance that the audience sees some real differences. Scrooge instantly recognizes her old business partner, Jackie Marley, who appears with the iconic chains on her wrists and ankles that Marley is well known for. Marley proves herself with a bit of insider knowledge, brags about the horns she has coming in and warns Scrooge against the path she is on.
“I think my character would be very fun to hang out with,” Jannie Prawitz said of playing Marley. “She knows all the good places to go. She might not be able to go into them, but she would know exactly where to go to have fun. She’s just out there. I really enjoy playing her. I think I get to have the most fun on the set.”
Marley is a role unlike others that Prawitz has played before, Schwegel said. Her dedication to the characters Marley and Ghost of Christmas Present really inspire fellow actor Will Irwin.
Irwin isn’t the only one inspired by a fellow actor. Though he isn’t involved in this production, Corrie Peachey-Briggs used Bob Moreland’s Scrooge as a building block.
“When I think of Scrooge, I don’t exactly think of Christmas Carol the movie, I think of Bob Moreland who has always played Scrooge here. How would he behave as Eleanor?” Peachey-Briggs said. “I think it’s different rewatching the perspective of Scrooge as a woman versus Scrooge as a man because it just hits slightly different.”
While there is plenty of magic on stage, what with most actors tackling two to four roles each, the true magic is in the family aspect of the play. The cast includes a mother and daughter who act opposite of one another, a married couple and almost all four of the Irwin family members.
Ashley Chitwood plays Bobbie Cratchit, while her 8-year-old daughter Bella plays Timea Cratchet. Chitwood played Mrs. Cratchit the last time UACT put on a Christmas Carol-esque production, but the role of Bobbie Cratchit is just that bit more emotional now that she is doing these similar scenes opposite her own daughter.
“It’s very lovely. It’s just a very wholesome, honest interaction between the two of us,” Chitwood said. “Sitting on stage and pretending to be at home when you’re acting across from your daughter and you’re having a family scene. That’s how we act at home. So breaking that open and allowing the audience and my fellow cast members to see that really vulnerable part of myself is very difficult. This is, I think, the most emotionally draining role I’ve ever had.”
Douglas County can witness the magic and connection beginning Dec. 1.
