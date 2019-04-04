TODAY
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Nellie’s Deli & Tap House, 667 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. One year anniversary celebration. 541-459-4495.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Altrusa International’s Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Rosburg. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardbacks 50 cents, recent edition books $1. 541-672-2285.
Spring Book Sale — Noon to 4 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-680-7633.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. Karen Gibbs, solo piano, Taylor Siling, solo violin and vocals. 541-673-5559.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic Night — 6 to 7 p.m. social hour and sign ups, acts take the stage at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. No cost to perform, food and drinks available for purchase.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Tickets $25 — $30. thegrandvictoriantheatre.com/schedule
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Altrusa International’s Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Rosburg. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardbacks 50 cents, recent edition books $1. 541-672-2285.
Spring Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-680-7633.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewery, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Tickets $25 — $30.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 7 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackston St., Roseburg.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
SUNDAY
Hat Trick — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show and dance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover, portion of proceeds go to Feral Cat Awareness. Rock, blues and lite-rock favorites. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Info: 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Blac N Bleu Bistro, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
