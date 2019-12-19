TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All instruments and levels welcome. 541-672-0912.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTimber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Christmas Concerts — Noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Soup and sandwich lunch for $5, followed by a concert and carol sing. Artists to be announced. www.fumcroseburg.org. 541-672-1629.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYPinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Drain Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., Line up at Applegate at 8 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. Parade weaves from Applegate through South Cedar to A Street. www.bit.ly/2pfl8ZI.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Roseburg Seventh-day Adventist Choir Concert — 6 p.m., 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Repeat performance from the group’s concert at Carnegie Hall. 541-672-1542.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
HotQua String Band Winter Solstice Celebration — 7-10 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Music includes gypsy swing, latin hoedowns, bluegrass and a variety of original tunes. 541-321-6636.
Snow Ball — 7-10 p.m., 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Don your masquerade mask and dance the night away. Live music, treats for sale, family friendly. $5 per person. www.bit.ly/2Kk3oUf.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYKaraoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
