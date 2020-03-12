TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $6 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance and a drink. No partner is required. All ages and skill levels welcome. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up by 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. Family friendly. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYAltrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-673-5559 or office@fpcrose.org.
Teen Activity: Magic: The Gathering — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
An Uninvited Guest — 7 p.m., Green Elementary School, 4498 Carnes Road, Roseburg. A play by Green’s fifth graders. 541-440-4127.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYAltrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Family Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Act30 Talent Competition — 5 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 per person, $40 family maximum. Food, raffle, auction items.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYThird Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Find the Gold at the End of the Rainbow — 2-5 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. First 80 customers receive a key to the vault to find gold or gold medal winning wines. Music with Jason Heald, wine food and fun. Free. www.tripleoakwinevault.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour — 5:30 p.m., 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. $20 tickets. Raffle. Fundraiser for Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Call 541-580-4329 to purchase tickets before event.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
New Legacy Project Concert — 7-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Nashville-based Christian band blends Southern gospel with contemorary worship. Free. 541-672-1629.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Teen Activity: Marble Painting — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Adult Book Club — 6 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. Discuss “Blue Heaven” by C.J. Box. 541-874-2070.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Shenanigans — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. An all ladies Celtic band. Reservations recommended. 541-672-0912.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Beginning Rumba and 2 Step Round Dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 per person, per week. Teaching style is friendly, low pressure and fun. No partner needed. Questions: joelbrock52@gmail.com or Luvrounddancing@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
DIY Play Dough Class — 4-5:30 p.m., Wonderland, 1022 SE Oak Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages welcome. All materials provided. www.facebook.com/wonderlandreuse.
Irish Music with Joe Ross — 5:30-7 p.m., Nellie’s Deli & Tap House, 667 E. Central Ave, Sutherlin. Roseburg musician Joe Ross will play mandolin, guitar, concertina and offer Irish pub songs, reels, jigs, polkas and plenty of fun. No cover but tips appreciated. 541-459-4495, www.nelliesdelitaphouse.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., North 40 Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Family Friendly. 541-321-6636.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Info: 541-673-5709.
