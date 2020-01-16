TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance, and a drink. No partner is required. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All instruments and levels welcome. 541-672-0912.
College in the Community Lecture Series — 6:30-8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Dr. Mark Breckenridge presents “Jazz as Propaganda: An Exploration of the Power of Music as a Weapon in the Cold War.” 541-492-7050.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYFaces of the Umpqua Valley Project Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-2532.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYPinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Organ Concert by Carolyn Cassil — 1:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 120 S. Umatilla St., Sutherlin. Free concert. 541-673-1714.
Winter Concert — 2 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Featuring original crystal singing bowls and guitar musicians Brenda Anderson and Sean Shea. 541-957-1452.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Cosmic Ramblers — 7-9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Show includes original music inspired by bluegrass. 541-321-6636.
Dusty Herd Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. Cover guests $6, members $5. Kitchen and bar open. 541-459-9154.
Twisted Pick — 7-10 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 60s pop/rock, country and bluegrass. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYThird Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Homemade Jam Duo House Concert — 3 p.m., 1160 Brockway Road, Winston. Donations suggested. Hors d’oeuvres, and sodas will be provided. Guests may bring a beverage of their choice. Limited seating, call 559-696-7601 or 559-355-3137 for reservations.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
