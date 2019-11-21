TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All instruments and levels welcome. 541-672-0912.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYBingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., VFW Vets Bar, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance, full bar and food. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYBook and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2070.
14th Annual Oakland Sip & Stroll — Noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Oakland. $15 for passport, includes a tasting glass, passport entered into drawing at the end of the night. Each participating business will have a winery or brewery and local foods to sample. www.bit.ly/2p9puBs
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., MarshAnne Landing Winery, 175 Hogan Road, Oakland. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. 541-459-7998.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Fall Coffeehouse Celebration — 7 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Coffee, tea, food, live entertainment and more.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SUNDAYMark Malefyt — 2 p.m., MarshAnne Landing Winery, 175 Hogan Road, Oakland. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. 541-459-7998.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
UACT “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 2 women, 4 men and 10+ mixed ensemble; ages: 10 and up. 541-673-2125.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
UACT “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 2 women, 4 men and 10+ mixed ensemble; ages: 10 and up. 541-673-2125.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Silent Book Group — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Hosted by Virgil Robinson. Poets, musicians and storytellers have approximately 10 minutes to perform. Sign-up begins at 5 p.m. 541-321-6636.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard Tasting Room, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Visit www.facebook.com/TrellaVineyards for trivia categories. Proceeds benefit local charities. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.