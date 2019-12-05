TODAYGlenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Mark Malefyt — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYGlenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Free admission 5-8 p.m. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Friends of the Library Winter Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used cookbooks 50 cents. 541-492-7050.
Christmas Concerts — Noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Soup and sandwich lunch for $5, followed by a concert and carol sing. Artists to be announced. www.fumcroseburg.org. 541-672-1629.
Holiday Bazaar — 4-8 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. Handcrafted, homemade, art and crafts, food, raffles, collectables and gifts.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Roseburg Concert Chorale Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 235 NE Rice St., Myrtle Creek. $10; students received free admission with student ID. 541-496-0748.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYGlenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Wreath Workshop — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Two different session. $20 fee, includes materials for one wreath. Children under 12 $5 admission with paying adult. Additional wreaths $5 each. Bring gloves and pruners. Refreshments provided. RSVP strongly suggested. 541-584-2692.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Friends of the Library Winter Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used cookbooks 50 cents. 541-492-7050.
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission. Variety of crafters, vendors and local fundraisers. Free photo with Santa, children’s activities. Canned Food Drive for Glide Helping Hands; for each can of food donated, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket. www.bit.ly/2CBTM3h.
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. Handcrafted, homemade, art and crafts, food, raffles, collectables and gifts.
Merry Movie Marathon — 1-8 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Free with donation of 2 canned goods per person. Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater for pictures with Santa Claus, 2-3 p.m. Showings include Scrooge (1935), It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) and Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). 541-440-4705 or taylor.lindsey@umpqua.edu.
Coleen and Co. Review — 5-6 p.m. social time, 6-8 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations and info 505-310-1525.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Timberwolf — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYChristmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 280 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission, variety of crafters/vendors and local fundraisers, free photos with Santa and more. For each can of food donated for Glide Helping Hands, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket! Hot dog fundraiser to benefit local Senior Meals program. 541-430-8792.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Roseburg Concert Chorale Winter Concert — 3 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10; students received free admission with student ID. 541-496-0748.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
MONDAYAn Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYHomemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. 541-672-2532.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYHoliday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be selling their home made items. 541-672-9140.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult. 541-733-5175.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.