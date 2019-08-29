TODAYMusic in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by Mo Jo Boogie, pulled pork for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Bobby Lindstrom. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYCountry Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Bob Hall — 7 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-672-5566.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old country and good time rock. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYFort Umpqua Days — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Pancake breakfast, parade, activities, wine garden, live entertainment and more. www.elktonbutterflies.com/event/fort-umpqua-days
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
9th Annual CelticFest — 4 p.m., Delfino Winery, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $12, kids under 12 free. International musicians on a variety of instruments. Food from Margie’s Southern Charm, wine and beer available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Great Umpqua Bash — 5 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Food trucks, activities, beer/wine garden, special guest from Wildlife Safari. Performance by “Roseburg” at 6:30 p.m.
Tom McNeary & Friends with “The Max” — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, blues, Americana and country. Include special guests and “The Max” opening the show. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents a card/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Karaoke with Dennis — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
SUNDAYFort Umpqua Days — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Pancake breakfast, activities, wine garden, live entertainment and more. www.elktonbutterflies.com/event/fort-umpqua-days
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.