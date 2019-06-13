TODAY
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Pub Quiz Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brother’s Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come earlier to sign up and order food and drinks. $2 per player. Donations go to the Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
8th Annual Sutherlin Woofstock — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park and Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Vendors, games, music. Discount vaccine clinic. www.facebook.com/SutherlinWoofstock
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dan Harmon and Cascade Country After Rodeo Dance Party — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 cover. Food and drinks available. 21 and over. 541-863-1943.
Special Event Nite — 7 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Come celebrate Al Pepiot’s birthday. $1 cover, ticket entered for door prize. Featuring KJ Randy Carroll. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Norm Hamlet and Honkytonk Rebel Mario Carboni — 2 p.m. meet and greet, 3 p.m. show, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose, Roseburg. $20 in advance, $30 on show night. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Orquesta Akokán. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Free Senior Movie — 9 a.m. doors open, movie starts 10 a.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. 50/50 drawing. Bring non-perishable food for UCAN Food Bank. 541-863-5032.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Chitwood Studio of Dance Recital — 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $6 admission. 541-673-5792.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
