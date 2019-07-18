TODAY
Country Attitude — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Musical FunFest with Joe Ross — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Learn about the origins of our American Folk Music in this very fun, highly interactive program. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Support Your Library Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, antique and collectibles 50 cents each. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
All Ages Rock Concert: Con and 2 Nauts with Norman Good — 7 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F. All ages $5 or $15 family pass. 541-784-7871.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 501 NE Broadway, Myrtle Creek. Walk around the garden, view art and meet the artists. 541-863-6306.
Support Your Library Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, antique and collectibles 50 cents each. 541-492-7050.
God’s Country by Charlie Walker — 11 a.m., Calvary Chapel of Glide, 215 W. Estella St., Glide. Christian country music, BBQ, fun and games. Free admission. 541-620-0976.
River Appreciation Day — Noon to 8 p.m., Whistler’s Bend Park, 2828 Whistlers Park Road, Roseburg. Swimming, floating, disc golf, music, food vendors, art activities and more.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
The New World String Project — 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg and at meadery. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations highly recommended! 541-537-1031.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Ecstatic Dance — 10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. $5-$10 donation. 541-670-0538.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Nick Shoulders — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. New Orleans performer, original songs with an “old” country sound and a bit of yodeling to boot. 541-672-0912.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Patrick Lamb Band. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
The Starfire Singers CJ Cafe: Building on our Dreams — 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free admission, donations accepted towards two local organizations.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Copper Jewelry Class with Sharon Sawicki — 6 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Arrive early to order from the pub menu. Learn to design and fabricate copper jewelry. $35 per person in advance, $40 at the door. 541-672-0912.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
