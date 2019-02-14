TODAY
The Jack of Hearts — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 to 8 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. A special Valentines Show featuring Erik Schanutz, with Jason Heald and Thomas Whiteside. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. $4 cover. Old country and rock. 541-679-4090.
Velvet Whiskey — 7 to 10 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
SATURDAY
Rovers & Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. No cover charge, BBQ food truck on site. All welcome. 541-236-2055.
Hat Trick — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Valentines Post Party with Dan Harmon And Cascade Country — 7 to 10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. if you want to come early to eat. $5 cover at the door. 541-817-5126.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Wine Release Party — Noon to 5 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Jazzy guitar music by Joe Ross from 1 to 4 p.m. Try the new Pinot Noir, Tempranillo and a unique new Pico Tempranillo. 541-743-1885.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
We’re Not Elvis — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Country rock music. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
