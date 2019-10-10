TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYAltrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. 541-672-2285.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Kenny Holmes & the Blues Daddys — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Social/Game Night — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston.b$5 cover. Good time rock and old country. 541-679-4090.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYAltrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. 541-672-2285.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: Get Happy — 2 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. A range from a hotel society band, to a 1930s crooner vocalist, to a hot traditional jazz sound and swing. $25. theshedd.org/divp/series.aspxseries=4056&event=4911
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Mario Carboni — 7-11 p.m, Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Open to the public. $10 for this and Oct. 26 performance. 541-459-9154.
Tripwire — 7-9 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYDowntown Roseburg Fall Street Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Roseburg. Live music, food trucks, local and regional vendors, games and more. Free. www.facebook.com/events/2382445222014044
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
MONDAYAn Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com before the game for clues. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYFree Senior Movie — Noon doors open, movie starts 1 p.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. 50/50 drawing. Bring non-perishable food for UCAN Food Bank. 541-863-5032.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Auxiliary Bingo — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewery, 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. Information: 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. Information: 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. Information: 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. No. 102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
