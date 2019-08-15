TODAY
Music in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by The Other Band, brats for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Hat Trick. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 1 p.m., various locations. Poker run, live music, golf tournament and cruise in. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., various locations. Car show, pancake breakfast, 5k fun run, obstacle courses and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Henry Goes Wine — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Adults $20, Kids (ages 5 to 20) $5. Wine tasting, winery and vineyard tours, food, live music, salsa challenge, kids activities and more. 541-459-5120.
Roseburg Folklore Society Second Annual Picnic and Jam — 1 to 7 p.m., Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Bring your acoustic instruments, a chair and a potluck item. $4 for parking (unless you already have a DC Park Pass). 541-440-0684.
CountryFest with Dan Harmon & Cascade Country — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $10. Food available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
The Hollands — 7 p.m., River House, 1145 Sable Drive, Roseburg. Folk revival music. $15 suggested donation, children free. RSVP: 541-315-0108 or revbonnieanderson@gmail.com
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 to 11 a.m., various locations. Mud races, chili cook-off, motorcycle show and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Free Senior Movie — 9 a.m. doors open, movie starts 10 a.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. 50/50 drawing. Bring non-perishable food for UCAN Food Bank. 541-863-5032.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewery, 1308 NW Park St. #100, Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
