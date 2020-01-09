TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYWine and Pizza Friday — 4-7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Last Pizza order taken at 6 p.m. www.bit.ly/398GOsL.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6-9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6-7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Vintage Singers Twelfth Night Concert — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Tickets are $10 at the door; students and children are free.
SATURDAYFamily Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Viking and Celtic Night — 4-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 entry. Come dressed as a Viking or Celt and get a dollar of your first drink. Performance by Earl the Bard and Endelos. www.bit.ly/2sg2Clq.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
UACT “Mamma Mia!” Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 10 women and 10 men; ages: 16 and up. Please have a short song prepared and wear appropriate attire to dance in. 541-673-2125.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30-9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 10 musicians, no cover. 541-321-6636.
Vintage Singers Twelfth Night Concert — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Tickets are $10 at the door; students and children are free.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYKaraoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT “Mamma Mia!” Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 10 women and 10 men; ages: 16 and up. Please have a short song prepared and wear appropriate attire to dance in. 541-673-2125.
MONDAYAn Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Roseburg High School Jazz Night — 7 p.m., Rose Theater, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Classical and contemporary jazz from Fremont, Jo Lane, Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College jazz bands. 541-954-4589.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Icy Sunrise Painting Party — 7 p.m., Grifter’s, 2572 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $35 tickets, use discount code YMOREGON for $10 off. Register at www.bit.ly/2ZlaTkh. 21+ only. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-900-1114.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
