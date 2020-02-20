TODAYKaraoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance, and a drink. No partner is required. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All acoustic instruments and levels welcome. No cover but tips appreciated. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-672-0912 or 541-530-8177.
Adam DeGraff Rock Violin Neat Concert — 7-9 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 students, free for members. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children 12 and under.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYBingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children 12 and under.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with I.D.
SATURDAYCanned Film Festival — 10 a.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive. Free admission to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ with 5 cans of nonperishable food per person and 1 extra can of food for a free small popcorn.
Reading Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building. Signature event for Celebration of Literacy ‘Reading Around the World.’ 541-672-2285.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations welcome. 541-733-5381.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
HotQua String Band — 6 p.m., Two-Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. Gypsy swing, Latin hoedowns, bluegrass and a variety of original tunes. 541-236-2055.
Dan Harmon & Cascade Country Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children 12 and under.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with I.D.
SUNDAYUACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Robert Meade “Northwest Americana Ambiance” Performance — 3-5 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 charge at the door. Beatle Covers, upbeat rhythm ‘n’ blues originals and Americana ambiance. www.oranmormead.com/events.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 3 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with I.D.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Beginning Rumba and 2 Step Round Dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 per person, per week. Teaching style is friendly, low pressure and fun. No partner needed. Questions: joelbrock52@gmail.com or Luvrounddancing@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St, Roseburg. 21+ only. 541-440-4901.
Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Hosted by Virgil Robinson. Poets, musicians and storytellers have approximately 10 minutes to perform. Sign-up begins at 5 p.m. 541-321-6636.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
