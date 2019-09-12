TODAYMusic in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by The Other Band, BBQ chicken for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Jody Seay Author Visit — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Seay will talk about her newest book. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 541-492-7050.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — Noon to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Kids games, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., VFW Vets Bar, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance, full bar and food. Membership not required. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYCamas Valley Cash Days — 8 a.m., Camas Valley Fun Days, 1086 Main Camas Road. Mud drags, mud bog, night obstacle course and more. Buy-in varies per event. Spectators over 12 are $10, with kids under 12 getting in for free. Seniors, disabled, veterans and first responders admission is $5. www.facebook.com/events/2550891698264165
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Parade, kids games, pickle-ball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Chili Cook Off — 1 to 5 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7.50 for food and drink. Games, door prizes, raffles and silent auction included at event.
Music & Wine with Jason Heald — 1 to 4 p.m., Southern Oregon Wine Institute, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. An afternoon of fine wine, fun music and friends. Food and drink available for purchase. Free admission.
Tom McNeary & Friends with “The Max” — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, blues, Americana and country. Include special guests and “The Max” opening the show. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Freed Estat Winery’s Annual Luau — 6 to 9 p.m., 430 Hooton Road, Winston. 410 includes wine tasting, live entertainment and Hawaiian style lunch. Wine and art raffle to benefit UCAN. RSVP at freedestatewineclub@gmail.com
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Dixie, swing and dance. $3 admission. 541-671-2552.
Jim Pray & the Minors — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $5 for members, $6 for guests. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hat Trick — 9 to midnight, Jersey Lilly, 1430 NE Dee St., Roseburg.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYVFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Car show, kids games, pickle-ball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Grape Aid — 1 to 6 p.m., Delfino Vineyards & Winery, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Performances by Flaskbak, Acoustic Blend, Neil Gregory Johnson, Diane Spielman, Shawn Reedy from Full Circle and more. Donations taken to benefit the winery. Bring your own pop-ups and chairs. www.facebook.com/events/786747018411274
Sunnyside Up — 2 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, easy blues and a few Spanish notes. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
WEDNESDAYFree Senior Movie — Noon doors open, movie starts 1 p.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. 50/50 drawing. Bring non-perishable food for UCAN Food Bank. 541-863-5032.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
