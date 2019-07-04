TODAY
3rd annual July 4 Great Umpqua Food Truck Competition & Battle of the Bands — food truck competition opens at 2 p.m. for VIP, 3 p.m. for general public. Battle of the Bands starts at 6:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free; $25 for VIP. www.thegreatumpqua.com
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Uncorked and Unhinged — 5 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Performance by Jason Heald and John Gronberg. Suggested donation of $10 at the door for the musicians. 541-743-1885.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
234th Army Band Empire Builders Concert Band — 6:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Swanson Amphitheater, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Southern Avenue. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
See The Art Fair in Tiller — 11 a.m., South Umpqua Community Church, 27292 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Includes all kinds of art, artisan crafts, live music and food. Part of a series of events called “Come to your Senses.” Information: ar.colley@gmail.com.
234th Army Band General Dischord Woodwind Ensemble — 6 p.m., Reustle Vineyards, 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by John Jorgenson Quintet. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
The Real Sarahs — 5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Social hour from 5-6. Music from 6-8pm. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations highly recommended! 541-537-1031.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
