TODAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Haunted House — 7-9 p.m., Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $5 admission.
Tajci In Concert: “Waking Up in America” — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 full-time students. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYPizza & Pints For Pups — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 15% percent of proceeds go to enriching the life of a shelter dog at Saving Grace. Performance by Kyra Van Winkle at 8 p.m., raffle at 9 p.m. 541-671-2206.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Haunted House — 7-10 p.m., Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $5 admission.
Kellogg Grange Barn Dance — 7 p.m., 18037 State Highway 138 W., Oakland. $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Woody Lane will be the Caller while Joe Ross & Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide music. All of the dances will be taught and no partner is needed. 541-505-4013.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYPinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Diva Dancers perform Femme Fatale — 2 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Mini and Little Divas included. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. www.summerfry.com.
Magic Show FUNdraiser — 5-6 social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $15 at the door. Fundraiser to benefit the YMCA of Douglas County. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Tenmile Community Center Family Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Games, food, drink, raffles and giveaways. Tickets 2 for $1, food $5. 541-679-6500.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Diva Dancers perform Femme Fatale — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Wear your Halloween costumes, join the costume contest. Dance party to follow. www.summerfry.com.
Haunted House — 7-10 p.m., Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $5 admission.
Roseburg Folklore Society Fall Concert — 7-9 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Church, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. $5-$10. An evening of music featuring local groups, Trillium and JEM. Trillium features folk and originals and JEM will rock the house with jazz and swing. 541-430-2574.
Safari Boos and Brews — 7-11 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. $5-$15. Multiple local breweries and wineries will all be featured this year at the 21+ Halloween event, costumes encouraged. www.bit.ly/2IHZ2Wd
Velvet Whiskey — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYThird Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. . 541-679-0553.
Riversdale Grange Community Appreciation Day — 3 p.m., Riversdale Grange Hall, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Event includes special entertainment. Spaghetti dinner to follow. 541-673-0369.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4555.
Clay Dickerson Author Visit — 6:30 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Auxiliary Bingo — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Info: 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
