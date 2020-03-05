TODAYSpring Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used history books 50¢. 541-492-7050.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. 541-459-9154.
Author Sue DeMarinis — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYSpring Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used history books 50¢. 541-492-7050.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-673-5559 or office@fpcrose.org.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Open Mic Night — 6-7 p.m. sign-ups and social hour, first performance at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. Family friendly and kids are encouraged to take the stage. 541-496-0088.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught.. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Vets Club Bar and Grill, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old Country and good time rock n’ roll. 541-679-4090.
SATURDAYPinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Spring Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Half price Saturday; hardbacks $1, paperbacks 50¢,s tore books will be 25¢. 541-492-7050.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 3-5 p.m., Kith & Kin Fermentation, 1837 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Family friendly. 541-787-6277.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Cosmic Ramblers — 7 p.m., Grifter’s, 2572 NE Stevens St., Roseburg. 541-900-1114.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. Non-members welcome. 541-679-4090.
After Rodeo Dance — 8-11 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Music by We’re Not Elvis 2.0. No cover charge. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYMark Mazengarb & Loren Barrigar Int’l Guitar Duo — 2-4 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Tickets $15 for students, $30 for adults, free for members. Duo will perform a variety of styles including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass and gypsy jazz. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAYAn Association of Writers E-Board — 10-11 a.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Family Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-672-3113.
An Association of Writers Member’s Meeting — 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Family Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-672-3113.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Beginning Rumba and 2 Step Round Dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 per person, per week. Teaching style is friendly, low pressure and fun. No partner needed. joelbrock52@gmail.com or Luvrounddancing@gmail.com.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., North 40 Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Family Friendly. 541-321-6636.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult. 541-733-5175.
Modern Western Square Dance Lessons — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Auditorium, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. No partner needed. Call/text Richard at 505-553-8973 or email stufftolearn@msn.com.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.