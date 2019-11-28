TODAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYChristmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., Farm Pickins Mercantile, 326 First Street, Elkton. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Open House, family friendly, no cover. 505-310-1525.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYChristmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Mark Malefyt — 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com.
Kenna Clay Jordan Book Signing — 2 p.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Signing and reading from “A Lighter Side of Too-Damn-Scared.” 541-957-1751.
Elkton Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Elkton City Park, 640 River Drive. Santa comes in on a firetruck, cider and brownies, caroling, pictures with Santa.
Roseburg Tree Lighting — 5-6:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Performance by local kids groups, special appearance from Santa.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
MONDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAYPinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
WEDNESDAYBingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard Tasting Room, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Visit www.facebook.com/TrellaVineyards for trivia categories. Proceeds benefit local charities. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
