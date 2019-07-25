TODAY
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 4 to 10 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Pub Quiz Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brother’s Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come earlier to sign up and order food and drinks. Donations go to the Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com
Umpqua Valley Bluegrass Band at Myrtle Creek SummerFest — 8 to 10 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Hard-driving traditional music with banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bass and 3-part harmonies.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Folk Tales of Old Japan — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Learn how Momotaro, the Peach Boy, grows up to save his village from ogres. Or how Urashima Taro, the fisherman, is rewarded for saving a mother turtle’s little baby. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Flashbak. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Presentation of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com
SATURDAY
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 8 to 11 a.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
97th North Douglas County Fair — 10 a.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave.
Flutestock — 10 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Performances, open-mic, flute vendors, craft vendors, workshops, silent auction, raffle and food. Free. Camping and dry RV parking on site. www.facebook.com/events/220111785609876
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 6 to 8 p.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Rovers and Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 9 musicians, no cover. Full dinner menu available. 541-459-3796.
Shred-A-Thon Open Invitation Guitar Battle — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F, Roseburg. Free to competitors, $5 single admission and $15 family pass. 541-784-7871.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Presentation of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. www.riverbendlive.org
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com
Umpqua Valley Bluegrass Band at North Douglas County Fair — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A St. Hard-driving and toe-tappin’ traditional music with banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bass and 3-part harmonies.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 8 to 11 a.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Flutestock — 10 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Performances, open-mic, flute vendors, craft vendors, workshops, silent auction, raffle and food. Free. Camping and dry RV parking on site. www.facebook.com/events/220111785609876
Coleen and Co. Review — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover charge. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031.
Homemade Jam Duo — 2 p.m., Cooper Ridge Vineyard, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-671-2373.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 2 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 6 to 8 p.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Eugene Symphony. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Guitarist Richard Smith — social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., performance at 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
