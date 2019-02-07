TODAY
Free Quilting Class — 1 p.m., Glide Church of Christ, 405 Glide Loop Road. 541-677-9946.
Country Line Dancing — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 to 8 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 per person. 928-600-8138.
Bob Hall & Homemade Jam Band — 6 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Johnson — 6 p.m., True Kitchen & Bar, 629 SE Main St., Roseburg. Instrumental jazz guitar on the first Thursday. 541-900-1000.
RHS Band Bingo Night & Dessert Dash — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Student Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $5 Bingo cards, raffle tickets $1 for one, $5 for six. Win desserts based on highest bid. 541-954-4589.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Special guest Bill O’Sullivan. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Whiskey. Breathe. Repeat — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Reservations strongly encouraged, not required. 541-672-0912.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Create and Sip, Our God is a Creative God — 2:45 to 5 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St. Church will provide the “sip”, including specialty coffees and teas. Bring an appetizer to share (optional). Open to all girls and women, ages 10 and up. $15. 541-459-4447.
John Nilsen Piano Concert — 4:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. $10 at the door. 503-657-4018.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Johnson Family Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Small Potatoes — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Chicago based folk due playing celtic to cowboy. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. Info: 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. No. 102, Roseburg. Info: 541-673-5709.
