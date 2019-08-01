TODAY
Joe Ross “Roots of Folk Music” — 1 to 2 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape St. Kids can clap, sing, play and learn about Roots of Folk Music. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Information: 541-679-5501.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Nellie’s Deli & Tap House, 667 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-4495.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Broadway Phil & the Shouters. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Info: 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Frank McCracken and the Firecrackers. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Laura Veirs. www.riverbendlive.org.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Oakland Brewfest — Noon to 5 p.m., Oakland Historic District from First to Third street and Oak to Maple Street. $25 for a commemorative glass and 10 tasting samples. Vendors, brewers, live entertainment, child activities and more. www.facebook.com/Oaklandbrewfest.
Oakland Brewfest Evening Dance Party — 6 to 10 p.m., Oakland Speakeasy, 127 SE First St. $20 tickets. Performance by Groovin 8, food and drink will be available for purchase. www.facebook.com/Oaklandbrewfest.
Mountain Man Music with DJ Clark Elliott — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 7 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
UACT presents “Beauty and the Beast — 2 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 adults, $10 children 10 and under. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. Information: 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. Information: 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration is required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by The Waifs. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org.
Randy House at the Douglas County Fair — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. General seating free with gate admission. Reserved seating available. 541-957-7010, www.douglasfairgrounds.com.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Information: 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. Information: 541-671-2206.
Collective Soul at the Douglas County Fair — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. General seating free with gate admission. Reserved seating available. 541-957-7010, www.douglasfairgrounds.com.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Information: 541-673-5709.
