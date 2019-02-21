TODAY
Modern Art in Print — 5 to 8 p.m., Clark Studio & Gallery, 130 NE Exchange Ave., Roseburg. An exhibit exploring the modern hand created print. On display will be works from American, European and Japanese artists created within the last century. Exhibit held until April. 541-672-2180.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Information: 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Widespread Haze — 7 to 9 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 503-519-6255.
SATURDAY
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. Info: 541-733-5381.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, 20 games and blackout last game with winner wins all. Children welcome with an adult. Refreshments served. 541-679-6500.
Dan Harmon and Cascade Country — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Leap of Faith Dance Center Diamond, Rubies & Tap Troupe Showcase — 7 to 9 p.m., UCC Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Over 20 jazz, tap, lyrical, hip-hop and contemporary dances will be performed. Tickets are $7 per person; general admission seating. 541-643-5137.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Hops for K9 Cops — 2 to 5 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $25 a ticket, available at Umpqua Banks in Roseburg. Enjoy wood fire cooked pizza buffet, dessert and drinks. Meet the K9 teams up close, listen to their stories and ask questions. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Silent Book Group — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Bring your own book to read and then discuss with the group. 541-492-7050.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. This is an all-ages event. Admission at the door is $10 per person, students are free. 541-440-4691.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Dan Harmon And Cascade Country — 7 to 11 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Free. 541-817-5126.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. Info: 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.