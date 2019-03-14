TODAY
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic At Oran Mor — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 5:30 p.m. sign ups open. All musicians, singers, poets and story tellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share. 928-600-8138.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYS
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band St. Patrick’s Music Show — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. No cover. Rockin’ GP BBQ. All welcome. 541-236-2055.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. $4 cover. Old country and good time rock. 541-679-4090.
Music by Dan — 7 to 9 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYS
Model Train Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Clubhouse, 870 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No admission charge. Open to all ages but under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. 541-217-6095.
Cornhole Tourney — Noon, Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Matinee — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3 — 8. 541-672-8811.
Act30 Talent Competition — 5 to 9 p.m., Rose Theater At Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $8 tickets online, $10 at the door. Food, raffle, auction items. facebook.com/events/326186884679016
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band St. Patrick’s Celebration— 5 to 7:30 p.m., White Horse Coffee Company, 960 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. No cover, all welcome. 541-459-2910.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Professor Fate Band — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Evening Show — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists from age 8 through adult. 541-672-8811.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYS
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
St. Patrick’s Day Hooley — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Irish music jam by local Celtic musicians. $10 cover. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6 to 8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
