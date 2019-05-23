TODAY
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Memorial Day Weekend Open House — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards, 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg. Food and wine paring and music by Acoustic Blend. 541-459-6060.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Judd Louis — 7 to 9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No cover. Minors welcome until 9 p.m. 541-321-6636.
The Mountain Creek String Band — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old country, classic fiddle and more. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 10 a.m., Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Memorial Day Weekend Open House — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards, 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg. Food and wine paring and music by Acoustic Blend. 541-459-6060.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Rovers and Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30 to 9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No cover. 541-321-6636.
Colleen and Co. Review — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 3:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Silent Book Group — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634
Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Hosted by Virgil Robinson. Poets, musicians and storytellers have approximately 10 minutes to perform. Sign-up begins at 5 p.m. 541-321-6636.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
