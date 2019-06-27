TODAY
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Pub Quiz Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brother’s Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come earlier to sign up and order food and drinks. Donations go to the Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Toys, Textiles and Dolls Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pioneer-Indian Museum, 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 12 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Storytellers Series Patrick and James Reedy w/ Wayne Ellsworth — 6:30 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N. Suite F, Roseburg. A mix of original and cover music. Single ticket $5; Family Pass (up to 7 people) $15; tickets are $3 extra on performance night. 541-784-7871.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “Bumblebee.”
SATURDAY
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Toys, Textiles and Dolls Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pioneer-Indian Museum, 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville.
Bob Hall — 1 p.m., Becker Vineyard, 360 Klahowya Lane, Roseburg. 541-677-0288.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
NorCal Group — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Carol and Guy — 2 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. show, Oran and Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 cover. Tunes from the 50s and 60s. Food and drinks available for purchase. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031 or 928-600-8138.
Homemade Jam Duo — 2 p.m., Cooper Ridge Vineyard, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-671-2373.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 5 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Skerryvore. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
