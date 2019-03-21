TODAY
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Welcome Spring Poetry — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Crystal Bowls Concert — 7 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Opening with Ray Johnny playing native American flute. 541-957-1452.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. Christoper Glenn on organ, Rich Irish, solo handbells. 541-673-5559.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Movie Night — 7 to 10 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. See Little Shop of Horrors in color. $3 cover. Popcorn, hot dogs, super nachos, as well as sodas, beer and wine available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Twisted Pick Band — 7 to 10 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Spring Oasis 2019 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. $25 before March 18, $35 at the door for workshops. $10 admission for Springtastic Evening Show. 541-315-5550.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dance Recital — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co. Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Full Circle Band — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
MONDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Senior Day and Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Javelin Ormond Community Center, 110 SW Pine St., Canyonville. Games, puzzles, Tai Chi, monthly bunco tournaments. 818-807-8958.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Bingo Night — 6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
