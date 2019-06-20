TODAY
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
A Night of Comedy & Heavy Metal — 7 p.m., Deathtrap Dress To Kill, 516 NE Jackson Street #102. 21+. $5 cover. 541-900-1256.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-672-5566.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Goodbody’s Gold Melodrama — 7 p.m., Washington School gym, behind Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St, Oakland. $6 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Chitwood Studio of Dance Recital — 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $6 admission. 541-673-5792.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “A Dog’s Way Home.”
SATURDAY
Blooms and Butterflies Garden Celebration — 9 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Craft and vendor booths, book sale, live music, art exhibit in the library and tours of Fort Umpqua replica. Vendor booths open until 4 p.m. 541-584-2692.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Janis in the Vines — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $20, includes music and wine glass; $25 at the door. Several vendors participating. Food available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Oakland Summer Fling — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. shopping event, Speakeasy Dance 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Oakland. Locust Street closed for vendors and participants use. Treasure Map is $10, find the treasures, get stamped, enter for drawings at 8 p.m. before dance. Dance $5 without Treasure Map. 50s theme. Costume Contest for all ages.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dan Harman’s Cascade Country Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Goodbody’s Gold Melodrama — 7 p.m., Washington School gym, behind Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St, Oakland. $6 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Ecstatic Dance — 10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. $5-$10 donation. 541-670-0538.
Goodbody’s Gold Melodrama — 2 p.m., Washington School gym, behind Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St, Oakland. $6 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 5 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
MONDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Monday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Pinochle — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Line Dancing — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza/Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St. 541-784-9440.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6 to 9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Eagles Pool League — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Bill Frisell. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
Video Game Night — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. #102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
WEDNESDAY
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Hosted by Virgil Robinson. Poets, musicians and storytellers have approximately 10 minutes to perform. Sign-up begins at 5 p.m. 541-321-6636.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Insomniac Folklore & Guests — 7 p.m., Drapers Draft House, 640 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Includes Jessie Bear, The Original Doozies and Self Proclaimed Narcissist. 21+ only.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 2679 Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check DJTRIVIA.COM or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Karaoke Tease with a Twist — 9 p.m., Deathtrap Dress to Kill, 516 Jackson St. No. 102, Roseburg. 541-673-5709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.