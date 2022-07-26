Through a searing heat wave, Albert Cummings, a blues-rock and country artist from Williamstown, Massachusetts, performed Tuesday evening in Stewart Park during the Music on the Half Shell concert series.
Despite the extreme weather warnings, Music on the Half Shell fans flocked yet again to Stewart Park’s auditorium – fans who seem to find the positive in everything, through rain or shine.
“The shade and the breeze here is a big plus,” said Jeanette Mattera, whose friends called her ‘the Jeanette Gazette’. “And wine,” said Gail McCart, interrupting Mattera.
Fans began to settle in before Cummings began his set, an energetic, blues heavy performance.
Edgar and Sarah Hernandez, who traveled from Texas to visit family, decided to take a trip to the concert. Brooklyn Borges fed her 3-year-old daughter Katara a snack, while her other daughter Sariah slept in a baby carrier on her back. Parker Saul scooped from a pile of rapidly melting chocolate ice cream next to his father, Frank Saul.
“It’s dripping everywhere, it’s getting on my clothes,” Parker Saul said. “Too hot for ice cream I guess."
Cummings, an easygoing, interactive performer at Tuesday’s concert, learned to play guitar when he was 15. However, he never played in a band until 12 years later, when he went to a friend’s wedding — performing onstage in front of an audience. After some encouragement from friends, he decided to give music a shot.
“I remember thinking after that, that my life would never be the same,” Cummings said in an earlier interview.
Cummings’ style is very loose. He doesn’t use set lists and tries to keep things spontaneous, he hates what he calls “canned” performances, and sees performing as a way to make a connection with the audience.
“I got a saying, ‘If you’re thinking, you’re stinking,’” Cummings said. “You could see me seven nights in a row and I’ll never play the same way.”
Fans at the half shell talked back and forth with Cummings during his set, which was almost conversational with the audience. The improvisations continued onstage as well, with Cummings performing improvised solos, as the drummer and bass player kept up with him.
Cummings recently released his tenth record, "Ten," and will continue his tour across America in the coming weeks.
“I never dreamed I’d be touring,” Cummings said. “When you put your heart and soul out there, you get a special energy from the audience you can’t get anywhere else.”
As the music continued, Jo Landis got up to dance with their friend, Idania Morris. Gaelen Nash danced with his daughter Adalind Shields, while Adalind’s older brother, Kael, a young, freckled, red-headed boy, danced on his own – his style had a particularly flamboyant disco influence, to the delight of many in the audience.
It seems there’s nothing that can stop the party that takes over Roseburg’s Stewart Park every Tuesday night. Through seasonal allergies, torrential rain or blistering heat, Music on the Half Shell fans will be there – laughing, dancing, building community.
“It’s fun to have the music, but I think that’s just the bonus part,” said Brooklyn Borges. “This brings people together.”
Music on the Half Shell continues next Tuesday with a performance by the Eugene Symphony.
