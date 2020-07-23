Altrusa will be giving away free books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 outside the Altrusa Book Room, 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg.
Carts of books will be placed outside the front door for the public to choose from. Everyone is asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
No book donations or money will be accepted at this time and the book room will not be available.
Information: 541-672-2998
