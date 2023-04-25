Altrusa's next book giveaway is May 6 DD Bixby DD Bixby Author email Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Altrusa International of Roseburg holds its next Free Book Giveaway 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the sidewalk outside the Altrusa Book Room at 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg.All genre of books, except children's books, are available. People are encouraged to bring their own boxes or bags to carry books.Giveaway is contingent upon weather conditions. DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Books Reading DD Bixby DD Bixby is an A&E reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow DD Bixby Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Celebrating 4/20 in Douglas County Keeping Ben Walker's memory alive Our People: 9-year-old discovers mammoth tooth in grandmother's backyard Roseburg area middle schoolers come together to perform 'Descendants the Musical' Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop to Acquire Kum & Go and Solar Transport from Krause Group Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison What's Up for April 26 Wednesday's Transactions Greek Standings Stock market today: Big Tech rally steadies Wall Street
