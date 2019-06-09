An Association of Writers to meet Monday
An Association of Writers will meet at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 10 in the Ford Room of the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
Guest speaker is AAW member Dianne Carter. Learn about her book and tips on how to get published. Stories and poems will be accepted by members to be critiqued before going into our Biennial AAW Books for 2019.
Visitors are always welcome. Join for coffee and writing information.
Contact: Willa Beth Baker 541-679-4347.
